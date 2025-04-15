Baku-Yerevan peace talks strategically important for entire region - Hulusi Akar

15 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye welcomes the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks; this process is of strategic importance for the region as a whole, Chair of Türkiye's Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly and ex-Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at the 2nd meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments held in Baku.

The official stressed that Ankara has been keeping a close eye on the growing diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan lately and is all in on this development.

According to him, the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between the parties is not only important for bilateral relations but also a promising and crucial development for the future of the South Caucasus region as a whole.

Hulusi Akar explained that this agreement will put an end to the long-standing tensions in the South Caucasus, as well as strengthen the environment of stability and security in the region, creating new opportunities for partnership and cooperation.

The MP noted that ensuring sustainable peace in the region is one of the main conditions for development not only in military and political terms, but also in economic, social and cultural spheres.