21 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mild earthquake struck near the Sheki-Oguz border in Azerbaijan early Monday morning, according to the Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake occurred at 08:31 (GMT+4), about six kilometers east of the Sheki station.

It registered a magnitude of four and originated at a depth of 17 km.

No tremors were felt, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.