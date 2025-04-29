CPC to launch Kropotkin Pump Station into operation in May

29 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to return into operation the Kropotkin Pump Station damaged earlier by Ukrainian drones after May 20, CEO Nikolay Gorban said, cited on the CPC’s Telegram channel.

According to him, construction and installation work has been completed to date in full scope. Transformers were restored; the gas turbine unit and the generator were restored, tested and put into service, Gorban noted.

The main switchgear building was restored, the rack was restored; wiring inside cabinets and testing of signals are close to completion, the chief executive said.