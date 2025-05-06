Meeting between Putin and Trump necessary - Kremlin

6 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin thinks that a meeting between Russian and U.S. presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is necessary, but it must be thoroughly prepared, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In many ways, we believe it is, of course, necessary. It must be appropriately prepared, and this requires efforts at a wide variety of expert levels," Peskov said.

According to him, this requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which were initiated and are ongoing. There are no details yet, the spokesman stressed. Peskov also noted that Putin has no scheduled trips to the Middle East at this time.

Earlier, the U.S. leader said he would consider meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia during a visit there in mid-May.