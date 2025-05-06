Azerbaijan and Iran to be linked by direct flights

6 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has initiated the launch of direct flights between major Iranian cities and the capital of Azerbaijan, Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Director of the Center for International Affairs of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Taraffo said.

According to him, organization of direct flights from Tehran and Tabriz to Baku and vice versa is planned in the near future.

It has been decided that Tehran-Baku flights will be organized four days a week, and Tabriz-Baku flights will be organized two days a week.

The official noted that the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran is currently holding discussions with relevant Azerbaijani agencies and experts are working on the early opening of these flights.