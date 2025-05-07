Azerbaijan to strengthen military cooperation with Hungary

7 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of Hungarian Defence Forces, General Gábor Böröndi, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The Hungarian delegation has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev.

First, the guests visited the tombs of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, and honored memory. They also laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument at the Victory Park, AZERTAC reported.

During the meeting held at the ministry, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister commended Hungary’s support for Azerbaijan across all levels, expressing satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation between the countries.

Speaking about the work done in Azerbaijan in the field of army development, the defense minister stressed that there are all opportunities for further development of strategic cooperation between the countries. The meeting discussed future prospects for the military cooperation and other issues of interest.

After that, Colonel General Valiyev met with his Hungarian counterpart. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and further development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian military cooperation and noted the importance of exchanging experience and holding joint exercises.