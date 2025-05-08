Russian-Chinese relations gain new vitality - Xi Jinping

8 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to a people-to-people and cultural exchange event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

"Today, 80 years later, thanks to joint efforts, China-Russia relations are flourishing with new vitality, setting a model for a new type of international relations between major countries," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese leader stressed that strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges is of great significance for enhancing mutual understanding between Russia and China, promoting good-neighborliness and friendship, and consolidating the social and popular support for the development of bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping said that he hopes media outlets of both countries have an important mission, they carry out cultural exchanges that connect people's hearts, so as to inject new momentum into mutual understanding and amity between the two peoples, refresh the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.