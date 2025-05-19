Azerbaijani athlete wins medal at wrestling tournament in Kaspiysk

19 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani athlete won the bronze medal of the tournament dedicated to the memory of five-time world champion in freestyle wrestling Ali Aliyev held in the Russian city of Kaspiysk.

In the traditional tournament, which is being held for the 55th time, winners were determined in the weight categories of 57, 65, 74, 86 and 97 kg on May 18.

Musa Agayev (65 kg), a representative of the Azerbaijani team, won the bronze medal.

The winners in the weight categories of 61, 70, 79, 92 and 125 kg will be determined on May 19.