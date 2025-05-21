Lavrov: 3+3 format meetings may take place in Baku and Yerevan

21 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The third ministerial meeting in the '3+3' format on the South Caucasus is currently being prepared, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to the Russia top diplomat, Moscow supports holding the next two meetings in Baku and Yerevan.

"We talked about where the third meeting in the '3+3' format could be held. Armenia and Azerbaijan, which want to host this event, can reach an agreement on this. We are ready to mediate the sequence of this process. We support holding these next two events in the capitals of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister highlighted the potential of the '3+3' regional cooperation format. According to the diplomat, the platform could become an important pillar for strengthening security and sustainable peace and developing partnership between regional countries.