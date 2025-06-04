Police officers in Armenia to undergo annual drug testing

4 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia will introduce annual drug testing for police officers. The relevant decision was announced on June 4 by the head of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Arpine Sargsyan, at meetings of the standing parliamentary committees.

She noted that in the near future, she will publish a new disciplinary code for the police, which will provide for annual testing for the use of prohibited substances.