Mixed martial arts star Khalil Rountree arrives in Baku

9 Jun. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Khalil Rountree has arrived in Azerbaijan, according to local media.

In a week and a half, he will face former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of the UFC tournament. The fight is scheduled for June 21.

Today, Rountree was seen walking in the historical part of Baku - Icheri Sheher.

Earlier reports indicated that Hill and Rountree would fight at the end of April in Kansas City, but the fight was postponed due to an injury to one of the fighters.