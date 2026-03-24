Türkiye rejects claims of Iranian gas flows disruption

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar denied reports that natural gas flows from Iran to Türkiye had been halted.

When asked about the halt in Iranian gas flow, the minister said “there is no such thing”.

According to him, gas supply remains intact: deliveries continue and supply remains secure.

"Iran gas flows to Türkiye continue. Our storage facilities are currently 71% full," Bayraktar said.

Iran has stopped natural gas exports to Turkey following an Israeli strike on the giant South Pars gas field last week. Ankara is still importing gas from Russia and Azerbaijan, its main suppliers, and can use gas held in storage.