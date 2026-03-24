No plans to scale down Iran operation - White House

The United States has no plans to scale down its military operation against Iran during talks with Tehran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"As President Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander-in-chief and the Pentagon," Karoline Leavitt said.

The New York Times points out, citing two officials, that the U.S. had sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war.

The U.S. military plans to continue striking Iranian territory for at least another two to three weeks, even if direct talks take place between Washington and Tehran, Axios reported.

According to reports from the US, Washington and Tehran have recently communicated through mediators, including Pakistan. However, Tehran has denied the US leadership’s claims of productive talks being underway between the two countries.