Over 300 tons of Russian humanitarian aid sent to Iran reach Azerbaijan

A cargo train from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations carrying humanitarian aid to Iran has arrived at the "Garadagh" station of "Azerbaijan Railways", located near Baku.

The humanitarian cargo, consisting primarily of medicines, exceeds 300 tons in total weight, according to Report.

Plans are in place to transport the cargo to its destination within Iran via road transport following its arrival.

Notably, another shipment of over 13 tons of medicines and medical supplies sent by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also transited through Azerbaijani territory to Iran on March 12.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehtran announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.