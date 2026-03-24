Fidan discusses Middle East with FMs of Uzbekistan, Syria, and Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his counterparts from Uzbekistan, Syria, and Qatar - Bakhtiyor Saidov, Asaad al-Shibani, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani - to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The talks focused on the ongoing military operations in the region, with the ministers discussing ways to prevent the conflict from spreading. They also underscored the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

According to media reports, Ankara has previously urged Persian Gulf countries to refrain from participating in the conflict.