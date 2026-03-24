US is not providing any guarantees regarding Bushehr NPP - Peskov

The USA has not offered any guarantees regarding the safety of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Nevertheless, Moscow is keeping Washington informed of the critical risks associated with the ongoing situation, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"There are no guarantees, but we simply convey to them each time our understanding of the critical danger that lies behind these strikes",

Peskov said.

On March 17, Iran announced that the US and Israel had struck the Bushehr NPP near an operating power unit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as outrageous and called on Persian Gulf countries and the IAEA to respond accordingly.