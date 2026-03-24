Rosatom evacuated 163 people from Bushehr NPP

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced the evacuation of a new group of employees from the Bushehr NPP and their family members. A total of 163 people have departed for the Iranian-Armenian border.

"Today, at approximately 7:20 Moscow time, 163 people left Bushehr for the Iranian-Armenian border",

Likhachev stated.

According to Likhachev, several dozen more people will remain at the site, with further evacuations expected.

The plant came under fire again yesterday evening. Rosatom reported no casualties. In early March, 250 employees had already been evacuated from the facility.