Iranian Foreign Ministry refutes reports of talks with US

Tehran and Washington aren’t in talks nor have they held talks for the past 25 days, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told the India Today TV channel.

"There’s no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States, as there has not been such a negotiation for the past 25 days of their illegal war against Iran," Esmail Baghaei said.

He recalled that Iran has had a very catastrophic experience of U.S. diplomacy.

"We were attacked two times within a span of nine months when we were in the middle of a negotiating process to resolve the nuclear issue. So this was a betrayal of diplomacy," Baghaei said.

According to U.S. reports, Washington and Tehran have recently communicated through mediators, including Pakistan. However, Tehran has denied the U.S. leadership’s claims of productive talks being underway between the two countries.