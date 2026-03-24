UNESCO to send expert team to Iran to assess damaged sites

UNESCO is ready to send an expert team to Iran to evaluate the condition of World Heritage sites that were damaged in U.S. and Israeli attacks, the WANA news agency reported.

The decision was made after receiving reports of damage to Iranian sites resulting from the escalation of the conflict.

The inspection of the historical monuments will be conducted in cooperation with Iranian authorities and the country’s National Commission for UNESCO, WANA noted.

Earlier, UNESCO reported that it had received reports of damage to several World Heritage sites in Iran: the Golestan Palace, the Chehel Sotoon Palace, the Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, as well as buildings in a museum complex near the Khorramabad Valley's prehistoric sites buffer zone.

The UN agency also expressed serious concern regarding the safety of heritage sites in the conflict zone and reported that it had provided the geographical coordinates of the sites at risk to all parties involved.

According to UNESCO, a total of 18 countries are at risk due to the escalation of the Middle East conflict, with 125 natural or cultural heritage sites located on their territories currently under threat.