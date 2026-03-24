Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia ratifies EAEU-UAE Economic Partnership Agreement

Armenia ratifies EAEU-UAE Economic Partnership Agreement
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

On Wednesday, March 25, the Armenian Parliament ratified the Economic Partnership Agreement between the EAEU and the UAE.

Ninety-four lawmakers supported the document's adoption.

The agreement was signed in Minsk on June 27, 2025. Its goal is to liberalize and simplify trade between the countries, including by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers and encouraging the expansion of bilateral trade, with particular emphasis on cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises.

Under the terms of the agreement, EAEU member states will receive preferential access for nearly 90% of commodity items, according to earlier reports.

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