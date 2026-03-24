Trump's approval rating drops to 36 percent amid rising fuel prices

The approval rating of U.S. President Donald Trump among the United States population has fallen to 36%, the lowest since his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and international service Ipsos.

Trump's performance as head of state is approved by 36% of respondents. The opposite opinion is held by 62% of survey participants.

According to the provided data, 35% of respondents positively assessed the U.S. strikes on Iran, while 61% viewed them negatively. Only 25% of respondents believe that the measures taken by the current Washington administration to lower prices in the country are effective.

According to the results of research, the rating of the U.S. leader during his second presidential term had never previously fallen below 38%. This occurred in November 2025 and in February of this year. The indicator was at its highest in January 2025. At that time, 47% of respondents positively assessed Trump's work.