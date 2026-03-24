Iran rejects US proposals to end the war - media

Tehran has rejected the conditions put forward by the USA for ending the conflict, according to sources cited by Al-Mayadeen TV.

The Iranian side reportedly does not agree to the 15-point proposal presented by Washington.

"Tehran conveyed its position on the US proposals to Islamabad during the negotiations and notified Pakistan that it cannot accept the 15 points proposed by the US",

a source told Al-Mayadeen.

It was previously reported that negotiations on resolving the Middle East conflict involving Iran and the US could be held in Pakistan.