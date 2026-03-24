Direct flight to connect Saratov and Batumi

Red Wings will launch direct flights from Saratov to Batumi this summer, according to the press service of Gagarin Airport.

Flights to the Georgian resort will be operated using SJ-100 aircraft.

Saratov airport also announced other international flights for the summer schedule: Southwind Airlines will begin charter service to Antalya at the end of April, Nesma Airlines will operate charters to Hurghada, and Shirak Avia will increase the frequency of flights to Yerevan to twice a week starting March 29.

Eleven airlines will operate flights from Saratov to various destinations during the upcoming summer season.