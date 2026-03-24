Russia welcomes restoration of dialogue with US - Peskov

Russia welcomes any form of revived dialogue with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We welcome any form of revived dialogue with the U.S. in any area. We believe this would be consistent with and serve the interests of both the Russian Federation and the United States," Peskov ​said.

According to him, Moscow welcomes Washington's efforts.

A group of State Duma deputies, led bu deputy chairman of the Duma's international affairs committee Vyacheslav Nikonov, may travel to Washington in the near future for negotiations, Vedomosti reported.