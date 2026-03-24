Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye asks Gulf countries not to join war against Iran - media

Türkiye asks Gulf countries not to join war against Iran - media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has appealed to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf not to become involved in the military confrontation with Iran.

According to Bloomberg, Turkish representatives raised the issue during diplomatic contacts with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and other countries in the region, urging restraint.

The publication notes that Gulf states have so far refrained from intervening in the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, despite their disapproval of Iranian strikes on their ports, airports, and energy facilities. However, the situation could change dramatically if Tehran decides to target critical infrastructure such as electricity and water supply systems.

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