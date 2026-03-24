Qatar denies mediating US-Iran talks - report

Qatar said it is not mediating between the United States and Iran, rejecting claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington is engaged in talks with Tehran.

"We are not involved in these talks," Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said.

He was responding to questions regarding recent comments made by Trump, who said he had postponed threatened attacks on Iranian energy facilities due to "productive talks" with Iran.

"Our main concern and focus at present is on protecting our country and taking diplomatic steps to ensure that happens," al-Ansari said.

The complete destruction of Iran is not an option, he added.