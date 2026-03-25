Only Iran has right to decide what to do with its nuclear materials - MFA

It's Iran's right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to decide whether to dispose of its nuclear materials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

As for the fate of the nuclear materials that Iran has accumulated, she stressed that neither the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty nor the IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement sets any limits on the amount of nuclear materials that a non-nuclear country can have as the result of enrichment, provided nuclear activities are controlled by the IAEA.