Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel strikes Iran's missile production sites

Флаг Израиля
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Air Force recently attacked two key missile production sites in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a report.

According to the Israeli military, the two Iranian plants operated under the command of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and were used by the Iranian regime to develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles enabling the rapid destruction of targets at sea and on land.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE were also hit.

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