Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel Defense Ministry: IDF dropped over 15,000 munitions on Iran

Israel Defense Ministry: IDF dropped over 15,000 munitions on Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli military used more than 15,000 munitions during its campaign against Iran — four times more than the amount expended in last year's operation, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

"The Israel Defense Forces dropped over 15,000 munitions on Iran - four times more than during Operation A Nation Like a Lion",

the ministry stated.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the US military had significantly depleted its munitions stocks during the operation against Iran, with Tomahawk missile reserves notably reduced.

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