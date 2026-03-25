Middle East war 'out of control' - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war in Iran is "out of control," cautioning that the world faces the prospect of a far broader confrontation.

"More than three weeks on, this war is out of control," Guterres said.

According to him, "the conflict has broken past the limits even leaders thought imaginable."

"The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock," Guterres said.

Calling for an end to the military escalation, he said. "It is time to stop climbing the escalation ladder and start climbing the diplomatic ladder, and return to full respect of international law."

"My message to the U.S. and Israel is that it is high time to end the war as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating," Guterres said.

The UN chief urged Iran to end attacks on the Gulf countries, arguing that they "are not parties to the conflict."

Highlighting the economic ripple effects of the war, the UN chief said that "the prolonged closure of the Strait (of Hormuz) is choking the movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season."

"Israel must stop its military operations and strikes in Lebanon, which are hitting civilians the hardest," Guterres said.

In efforts to de-escalate tensions, he announced the appointment of Jean Arnault of France as his "personal envoy to lead the UN efforts on the conflict and its consequences."

Guterres emphasized the need for diplomacy and full respect for international law, expressing hope that the parties involved in the Iran war will reach "an understanding to end this horrible conflict."