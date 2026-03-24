Israeli satellite communications stations hit by Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has attacked satellite communications stations of the Israeli army and a number of U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

"Strikes were delivered on satellite communications stations used by the Israeli military, as well as on the Al-Azraq, Sheikh Isa (in Jordan and Bahrain), Ali Al Salem, and Arifjan (in Kuwait) bases," the statement reads.

The IRGC said that its missiles "successfully struck their targets," Tasnim reported. No further details were provided.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli attack.