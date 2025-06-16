Families of UK diplomats fled Iran before Israeli strikes - report

16 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The families of British diplomats in Iran left the country shortly before Israel’s missile attack on Tehran on Friday, The Daily Telegraph reported citing sources.

The UK has decided not to evacuate its embassy staff in the Iranian capital, despite direct threats to British assets in the Middle East.

Britain’s embassy in Tehran has historically been used to ferry information and messages between Iran and the U.S.

But while the diplomats are staying on, it is understood that family members left the country at the same time as some American officials evacuated, shortly before Israel’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday.