Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan exploring Caspian Sea shrinking issue

19 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Timely coordinated action is necessary to prevent the Caspian sea from drying up, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies.

"The government has been instructed accordingly. I know that the Government of the Russian Federation, together with the Government of Azerbaijan, is working on this issue and exploring possible solutions," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that the main thing is to act consistently, without abrupt moves, with persistence and on a permanent basis.

He emphasized the importance of identifying the causes of the Caspian Sea’s water level decline and doing everything possible to prevent irreversible processes.