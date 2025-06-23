Iran to continue to enrich uranium - Foreign Ministry

23 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran does not intend to abandon uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes and will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said during a German ARD TV broadcast.

"We are a bona fide party to the NPT, and on this basis, we are enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and the benefit of our country. No one can tell us what to do as long as we fulfill our obligations under the treaty," Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

The minister noted he does not intend to comment on the state of Iran's nuclear program following the U.S. airstrikes.

According to him, Iran is a "victim of aggression" and has the right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.