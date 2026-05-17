Iran announces South Pars restoration timeline

Iranian authorities plan to rebuild the infrastructure of the South Pars oil and gas field within two years, with half of the work expected to be finished before the cold season begins, Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee spokesman Esmail Hosseini announced.

"It is expected that about 50% of the restoration work will be completed before the start of the cold season, and the entire process of clearing debris, restoring, and modernizing the infrastructure will be fully completed in a maximum of two years",

Hosseini said.

He called on citizens to act responsibly, stressing the importance of conserving resources.

The South Pars field suffered serious damage during an Israeli bombing attack in late March, which led to the suspension of Iranian gas exports to Türkiye .