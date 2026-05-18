Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran to stand firm on its demands to US - Pezeshkian

Iran to stand firm on its demands to US - Pezeshkian
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has no intention of backing down from its demands made to the US with the aim of resolving the conflict, |Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"We will not bow to any power and will not sacrifice our country’s dignity for the sake of anyone's convenience <...>. We are conducting negotiations with honor and do not intend to back down," Pezeshkian said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Pakistan had presented the U.S. with a revised Iranian proposal to end the conflict. For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a source, reported that Tehran’s new proposal includes 14 points, with the text focusing on an end to hostilities and confidence-building measures.

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