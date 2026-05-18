Tehran warns US of possible strike on oil fields

Iran warned of a possible retaliatory strike on Persian Gulf oil fields in the event of a US attack.

If the US launches military campaign against Iran, the Iranian government may decide to attack Persian Gulf oil fields, Ahmad Bakshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee, said.

He doubted that the US would attack Iran, saying military action would not benefit Washington.

The parliamentarian predicted that if an attack were to take place, the targets would be Kharg Island (Iran's oil hub) and Isfahan, where 400 kg of enriched uranium that the US had previously failed to seize are preserved.