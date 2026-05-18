Several dozen documents to be inked during Putin's visit to China

Russia and China plan to ink some 40 documents as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China this week, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

An official signing ceremony will take place after the talks are completed, the aide noted.

"There are currently about 40 documents on the table, 21 of which will be signed in the presence of the presidents, while the rest of them will be announced at the ceremony," Ushakov said.

According to him, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial documents are all on the docket. They stipulate further cooperation in the industrial, trade, transport, construction, innovation, education and cinematography fields as well as in the spheres of nuclear energy, and interaction between news agencies.

Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two countries' leaders, a joint statement and several bilateral intergovernmental, interagency, and other documents are planned to be signed at the highest level.