Vestnik Kavkaza

Work at Bushehr NPP may soon return to planned levels

Work at Bushehr NPP may soon return to planned levels
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian side hopes to resume work at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant at the planned level.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced that work at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran may return to the originally planned level in the next few weeks.

"This (US and Israeli strikes on Iran – ed.) is, of course, holding us back from restarting the plant and from bringing back our comrades. There are 20 of our men who remain there, 20 volunteers," 

– Alexey Likhachev said.

The head of the state corporation explained that the people remaining at the plant  cannot be called simple witnesses; they are not just passive participants in the process.

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