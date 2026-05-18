Iran war 'devastating' global economy - Erdogan

The Iran conflict is crushing the global economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the nation aired by the TRT Haber television channel.

"The extent of the damage caused by the shockwave that has swept across the world like a tsunami cannot yet be accurately assessed," Erdogan said.

An even more alarming aspect is the fact that such a situation gives birth, on a global scale, to a speculation-based economy, creates a system of profiteering that relies heavily on speculation and market manipulation, the head of state noted.

However, in the case of Iran, the situation has gone beyond what is acceptable and has had a devastating effect on the health of the global economy, the Turkish leader stressed.