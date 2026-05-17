Georgia announces relaunch of Tbilisi-Baku train

Regular passenger train service between Tbilisi and Baku will resume on May 26 following a six-year suspension, the Georgian government's press service announced.

The decision came after a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which the two leaders discussed their strategic partnership and ways to further expand it.

Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev signed a protocol of the Bilateral Coordination Council.

Under the protocol, the new section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will become fully operational.