Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly welcoming new residents

The number of families who returned to Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly has been announced, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov said at an event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future" held in Baku within the framework of WUF13.

"As many as 71 families (302 people) returned to Khankendi, 857 families (3,341 people) to Aghdara, and 1083 families (4510 people) to Khojaly," Elchin Yusubov said.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. The forum is held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.