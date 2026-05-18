Vestnik Kavkaza

Shusha and Trabzon to sign memorandum on twinning

Shusha and Trabzon to sign memorandum on twinning
© Photo: Ismail Agakishiyev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A memorandum on twinning will be signed between Azerbaijan's Shusha and Turkey's Trabzon cities, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at an event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.

He recalled that fraternal and cooperative relations have been established with nine cities.

"Today, a memorandum on twinning will also be signed with Trabzon city. This will bring this number to 10," Aydin Karimov said.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

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