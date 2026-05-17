Iranian authorities officially launched Persian Gulf Strait Authority

Iran has launched the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a new body aimed at providing the information on the Strait of Hormuz situation, Al Jazeera reported.

The authority has already launched its official social media account, where it will publish relevant information.

"The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority is now live",

the authority said in a statement.

Tehran has also introduced Hormuz Safe, a state-run digital marine insurance platform for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The platform, which operates under the Iranian Ministry of Economy, uses cryptocurrency for payments.