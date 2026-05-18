Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on 27-29 October.

The Forum will be organized in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and UN Tourism.

It should be noted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held within the framework of the “Baku Process” on intercultural dialogue initiated in 2008 by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was established in 2011, and this year marks its 15th anniversary.

Baku Process and the Forum held within its framework are recognized by the United Nations as leading global platform for the promotion of intercultural dialogue and international cooperation.