Europol removes over 14,000 IRGC-related posts online

More than 14,200 posts and links related to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been removed from the internet during a counter-terrorism operation, Europol announced.

The operation, conducted by EU Internet Referral Unit (EU IRU), involved 19 countries. The removed materials had been used for propaganda dissemination, supporter recruitment, and fundraising.

The EU designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in February of this year, a move that authorizes law enforcement across the bloc to take action against its members and affiliated entities.