Tbilisi mayor writes letter to Germans

Following the decision of the German city of Saarbrücken to sever its sister city relationship with Tbilisi, the mayor of the Georgian capital, Kakha Kaladze, addressed the Germans with a "Letter of Condolences to the German People."

Yesterday, German media reported that Saarbrücken, which became Tbilisi's sister city in 1975, was planning to sever its friendly relations with the Georgian capital. The city council would discuss the matter on May 21. This was the city's response to the German government's curtailment of cooperation with the Georgian authorities, Zaarbrücken Zeitung reported.

The Georgian capital's authorities respond came quickly: Mayor Kakha Kaladze himself wrote the address in a sarcastic tone, calling it a "Letter of Condolences to the German People”.