Ilham Aliyev meets with Irakli Kobakhidze on sidelines of WUF13

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Baku on May 18. A number of documents was signed in terms of expanding cooperation.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled with satisfaction his state visit to Georgia in April this year, noting the contribution of this visit to strengthening bilateral relations.

Kobakhidze noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia play an important role for many countries in terms of connectivity and touched upon the importance of further deepening cooperation in this direction in the future.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the vast potential to further expand cooperation across political, trade, economic, energy, transport, logistics, and investment sectors.

Subsequently, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev and Irakli Kobakhidze, the following documents were signed: