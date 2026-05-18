US agrees to suspend Iranian oil sanctions - report

The United States has agreed to suspend sanctions on Iranian oil during negotiations with Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

"Unlike in its previous proposals, the U.S. has agreed in its new offer to suspend oil sanctions against Iran for the duration of the talks," the report reads.

According to the source, Tehran, for its part, insists on the lifting of all sanctions, while Washington is only ready to waive U.S. Treasury sanctions until a final agreement is reached.