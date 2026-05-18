Vestnik Kavkaza

China looking forward to Vladimir Putins visit

China looking forward to Vladimir Putins visit
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

China is looking forward to the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

"China is looking forward to the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the PRC," Guo Jiakun said.

At a scheduled summit, the two leaders will discuss China-Russia cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Chinese diplomat said.

Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two leaders, a joint summit statement as well as certain bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and other documents will be signed.

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